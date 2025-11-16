Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    ഭിന്നശേഷി അവകാശ പ്രവർത്തക ആലീസ് വോങ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    Disability rights activist Alice Wong passes away
    ആലീസ് വോങ്

    സാ​ൻ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്കോ: സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര നി​ല​പാ​ടും തീ​വ്ര​മാ​യ ര​ച​ന​ക​ളും​കൊ​ണ്ട് എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഭി​ന്ന​ശേ​ഷി അ​വ​കാ​ശ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യും ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ ആ​ലീ​സ് വോ​ങ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി.

    51 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ണു​ബാ​ധ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് സാ​ൻ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ്കോ​യി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​ര​ണം. ഭി​ന്ന​ശേ​ഷി​ക്കാ​ർ, ക​റു​ത്ത വ​ർ​ഗ​ക്കാ​ർ, ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്ജെ​ൻ​ഡ​റു​ക​ൾ, കു​ടി​യേ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ അ​വ​ശ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും ര​ച​ന​ക​ളും.

