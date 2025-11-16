ഭിന്നശേഷി അവകാശ പ്രവർത്തക ആലീസ് വോങ് അന്തരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Nov 2025 11:05 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Nov 2025 11:05 PM IST
ഭിന്നശേഷി അവകാശ പ്രവർത്തക ആലീസ് വോങ് അന്തരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Disability rights activist Alice Wong passes away
സാൻ ഫ്രാൻസിസ്കോ: സ്വതന്ത്ര നിലപാടും തീവ്രമായ രചനകളുംകൊണ്ട് എണ്ണമറ്റ ആളുകൾക്ക് പ്രചോദനമായിരുന്ന ഭിന്നശേഷി അവകാശ പ്രവർത്തകയും ഗ്രന്ഥകാരിയുമായ ആലീസ് വോങ് നിര്യാതയായി.
51 വയസ്സായിരുന്നു. അണുബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് സാൻ ഫ്രാൻസിസ്കോയിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരിക്കെയാണ് മരണം. ഭിന്നശേഷിക്കാർ, കറുത്ത വർഗക്കാർ, ട്രാൻസ്ജെൻഡറുകൾ, കുടിയേറ്റക്കാർ തുടങ്ങിയ അവശ വിഭാഗങ്ങളുടെ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടായിരുന്നു ഇവരുടെ പ്രവർത്തനവും രചനകളും.
