Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2024 8:00 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2024 8:00 PM GMT

    ക്രൊയേഷ്യയിൽ വലതുസഖ്യം അധികാരത്തിൽ

    സഗ്രിബ്: ക്രൊ​യേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ൽ ക​ൺ​സ​ർ​വേ​റ്റി​വ് നേ​താ​വ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്രി​ജ് പ്ലെ​ങ്കോ​വ് മൂ​ന്നാം ത​വ​ണ​യും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യാ​യ ക്രൊ​യേ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റി​ക് യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം ന​ട​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മു​ന്നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഭ​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് തീ​വ്ര വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​യ ഹോം​ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റു​മാ​യി സ​ഖ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ടു​ത്ത​യാ​ഴ്ച വി​ശ്വാ​സ വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കും. 151 അം​ഗ പാ​ർ​ല​​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ സ​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ന് 78 പേ​രു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ൽ.

    TAGS:CroatiaAndrej Plenković
    News Summary - Croatia's conservatives embrace far-right party in new government
