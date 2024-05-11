ക്രൊയേഷ്യയിൽ വലതുസഖ്യം അധികാരത്തിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 May 2024 8:00 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 10 May 2024 8:00 PM GMT
ക്രൊയേഷ്യയിൽ വലതുസഖ്യം അധികാരത്തിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Croatia's conservatives embrace far-right party in new government
സഗ്രിബ്: ക്രൊയേഷ്യയിൽ കൺസർവേറ്റിവ് നേതാവ് ആൻഡ്രിജ് പ്ലെങ്കോവ് മൂന്നാം തവണയും അധികാരത്തിൽ. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പാർട്ടിയായ ക്രൊയേഷ്യൻ ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് യൂനിയൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം നടന്ന പാർലമെന്റ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മുന്നിലെത്തിയെങ്കിലും ഭരിക്കാനാവശ്യമായ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല.
തുടർന്ന് തീവ്ര വലതുപക്ഷ കക്ഷിയായ ഹോംലാൻഡ് മൂവ്മെന്റുമായി സഖ്യമുണ്ടാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അടുത്തയാഴ്ച വിശ്വാസ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കും. 151 അംഗ പാർലമെന്റിൽ സഖ്യത്തിന് 78 പേരുടെ പിന്തുണയുണ്ടെന്നാണ് കണക്കുകൂട്ടൽ.
