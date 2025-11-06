Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 12:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 12:10 AM IST

    ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ വീണ്ടും സിൻസിനാറ്റി മേയർ

    Aftab Purewal
    അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ 

    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്: സി​ൻ​സി​നാ​റ്റി മേ​യ​റാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​ൻ അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് പു​രെ​വാ​ൾ വീ​ണ്ടും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഡെ​മോ​ക്രാ​റ്റ് സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യ അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് പു​രെ​വാ​ൾ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി​യും വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജെ.​ഡി. വാ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ അ​ർ​ധ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​നു​മാ​യ കോ​റി ബോ​മാ​നെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    മു​ൻ സ്​​പെ​ഷ​ൽ അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്റ് അ​റ്റോ​ണി​യാ​യ പു​രെ​വാ​ൾ 2021ലാ​ണ് ഈ 43കാ​ര​ൻ ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി മേ​യ​റാ​യ​ത്. പു​രെ​വാ​ളി​ന്റെ മാ​താ​വ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ അ​ഭ​യം തേ​ടി​യ തി​ബ​ത്തു​കാ​രി​യും പി​താ​വ് പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബി​യു​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:mayorindian americanCincinnatiLatest NewsAftab Purewal
    News Summary - Cincinnati’s Indian American Mayor Aftab Purewal wins re-election primary
