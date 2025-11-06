ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ വീണ്ടും സിൻസിനാറ്റി മേയർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Nov 2025 12:10 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Nov 2025 12:10 AM IST
ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ വീണ്ടും സിൻസിനാറ്റി മേയർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Cincinnati’s Indian American Mayor Aftab Purewal wins re-election primary
Listen to this Article
ന്യൂയോർക്: സിൻസിനാറ്റി മേയറായി ഇന്ത്യൻ വംശജൻ അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ വീണ്ടും തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ടു. ഡെമോക്രാറ്റ് സ്ഥാനാർഥിയായ അഫ്താബ് പുരെവാൾ റിപ്പബ്ലിക്കൻ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയും വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജെ.ഡി. വാൻസിന്റെ അർധ സഹോദരനുമായ കോറി ബോമാനെയാണ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
മുൻ സ്പെഷൽ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് അറ്റോണിയായ പുരെവാൾ 2021ലാണ് ഈ 43കാരൻ ആദ്യമായി മേയറായത്. പുരെവാളിന്റെ മാതാവ് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അഭയം തേടിയ തിബത്തുകാരിയും പിതാവ് പഞ്ചാബിയുമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story