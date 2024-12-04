Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Dec 2024 6:11 PM GMT

    യുനൈറ്റഡ് ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ സി.ഇ.ഒ യു.എസിൽ വെടിയേറ്റു മരിച്ചു

    യുനൈറ്റഡ് ഹെൽത്ത് കെയർ സി.ഇ.ഒ യു.എസിൽ വെടിയേറ്റു മരിച്ചു
    ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്: യു.​എ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്​ കെ​യ​ർ സി.​ഇ.​ഒ ബ്ര​യാ​ൻ തോം​സ​ൻ മാ​ൻ​ഹാ​ട്ട​നി​ലെ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ന് പു​റ​ത്ത് വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ക​രു​ടെ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ​താ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. ബ്ര​യാ​ൻ തോം​സ​നെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​ക്ര​മി എ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ നി​ഗ​മ​നം. 2004 ​മു​ത​ൽ യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്​ കെ​യ​റി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം മൂ​ന്നു​വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ക​മ്പ​നി സി.​ഇ.​ഒ ആ​ണ്.

