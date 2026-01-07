Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഇസ്രായേലിൽ പ്രതിഷേധ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 9:41 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2026 9:41 PM IST

    ഇസ്രായേലിൽ പ്രതിഷേധ റാലിയിലേക്ക് ബസിടിച്ചുകയറി; 18കാരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജ​റൂ​സ​ല​മി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര​യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റാ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം
    Bus attack to Isreal rally
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ജ​റൂ​സ​ലം: ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത സൈ​നി​ക സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ റാ​ലി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ബ​സി​ടി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി 18കാ​ര​ൻ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ജ​റൂ​സ​ല​മി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര​യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റാ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. മേ​ഗ​ൻ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ആ​ഡം ആ​ണ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ബ​സ് ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു. ​

    സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ൾ​ക്ഷാ​മം​മൂ​ലം നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത സൈ​നി​ക സേ​വ​ന വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ൾ ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ ക​ന​ത്ത പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:IsraelAttacksbusprotest rally
    News Summary - Bus plows into protest rally in Israel; 18-year-old killed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X