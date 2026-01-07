Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഇസ്രായേലിൽ പ്രതിഷേധ റാലിയിലേക്ക് ബസിടിച്ചുകയറി; 18കാരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു
News Summary - Bus plows into protest rally in Israel; 18-year-old killed
ജറൂസലം: ഇസ്രായേലിൽ നിർബന്ധിത സൈനിക സേവനത്തിനെതിരായ പ്രതിഷേധ റാലിയിലേക്ക് ബസിടിച്ചുകയറി 18കാരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ജറൂസലമിൽ തീവ്രയാഥാസ്ഥിതിക വിഭാഗം നടത്തിയ റാലിക്കിടെയാണ് സംഭവം. മേഗൻ ഡേവിഡ് ആഡം ആണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ബസ് ഡ്രൈവറെ പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു.
സൈന്യത്തിലെ ആൾക്ഷാമംമൂലം നിർബന്ധിത സൈനിക സേവന വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ കർശനമാക്കിയതിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഇസ്രായേലിൽ കനത്ത പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.
