പരിക്കേറ്റ ഫലസ്തീൻ മക്കൾക്ക് നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകണം’ -ആവശ്യവുമായി ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് എം.പിമാർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2024 11:00 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2024 11:00 PM IST
പരിക്കേറ്റ ഫലസ്തീൻ മക്കൾക്ക് നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകണം’ -ആവശ്യവുമായി ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് എം.പിമാർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - british-mps-urge-uk-evacuate-injured-children-gaza
ലണ്ടൻ: ഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ ക്രൂരതകൾക്കിരയാകുന്ന കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളെ നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി കീർ സ്റ്റാർമറിന് കത്തയച്ച് 50ലേറെ ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് എം.പിമാർ.
ലേബർ എം.പി കിം ജോൺസന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് എം.പിമാർ കത്തയച്ചത്. യുക്രെയ്നിൽനിന്നുള്ള കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങൾക്ക് ബ്രിട്ടനിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അവർ കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story