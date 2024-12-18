Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightപരിക്കേറ്റ ഫലസ്തീൻ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:00 PM IST

    പരിക്കേറ്റ ഫലസ്തീൻ മക്കൾക്ക് നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ച് ചികിത്സ നൽകണം’ -ആവശ്യവുമായി ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് എം.പിമാർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    gaza
    cancel

    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ക്രൂ​ര​ത​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ര​യാ​കു​ന്ന കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി കീ​ർ സ്റ്റാ​ർ​മ​റി​ന് ക​ത്ത​യ​ച്ച് 50ലേ​റെ ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് എം.​പി​മാ​ർ.

    ലേ​ബ​ർ എം.​പി കിം ​ജോ​ൺ​സ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് എം.​പി​മാ​ർ ക​ത്ത​യ​ച്ച​ത്. യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ബ്രി​ട്ട​നി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും അ​വ​ർ കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:PalestinetreatmentchildrenInjuryevacuateIsraeli–Palestinian conflict
    News Summary - british-mps-urge-uk-evacuate-injured-children-gaza
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X