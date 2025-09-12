Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 11:03 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Sept 2025 11:03 PM IST
തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി: മുൻ ബ്രസീൽ പ്രസിഡന്റിന് 27 വർഷം തടവ്text_fields
News Summary - Brazil Supreme Court sentences ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison
ബ്രസീലിയ: ബ്രസീലിലെ 2022ലെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചതിന് മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജെയർ ബോൾസോനാരോക്ക് 27 വർഷവും മൂന്ന് മാസവും തടവുശിക്ഷ വിധിച്ചു. അധികാരത്തിൽ തുടരുന്നതിനായി നിയുക്ത പ്രസിഡന്റിനെ വധിക്കാനും ഇയാൾ പദ്ധതിയിട്ടിരുന്നതായി അഭിഭാഷകർ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയെ അറിയിച്ചു.
അട്ടിമറിക്ക് ഗൂഢാലോചന നടത്തുക, സായുധ ക്രിമിനൽ സംഘടനയിൽ പങ്കാളിയാവുക, ബ്രസീലിന്റെ ജനാധിപത്യക്രമം ബലപ്രയോഗത്തിലൂടെ ഇല്ലാതാക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക എന്നീ കുറ്റങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ബോൾസോനാരോ ശിക്ഷിക്കപ്പെട്ടത്.
