Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 11:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Sept 2025 11:03 PM IST

    തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി: മുൻ ബ്രസീൽ പ്രസിഡന്‍റിന് 27 വർഷം തടവ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് അട്ടിമറി: മുൻ ബ്രസീൽ പ്രസിഡന്‍റിന് 27 വർഷം തടവ്
    cancel

    ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​യ: ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​ലെ 2022ലെ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​തി​ന് മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജെ​യ​ർ ബോ​ൾ​സോ​നാ​രോ​ക്ക് 27 വ​ർ​ഷ​വും മൂ​ന്ന് മാ​സ​വും ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ വി​ധി​ച്ചു. അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി നി​യു​ക്ത പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​നെ വ​ധി​ക്കാ​നും ഇ​യാ​ൾ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ർ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്ക് ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ക, സാ​യു​ധ ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​യാ​വു​ക, ബ്ര​സീ​ലി​ന്റെ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ക്ര​മം ബ​ല​പ്ര​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്നീ കു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ബോ​ൾ​സോ​നാ​രോ ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Jair Bolsonarobrazil
    News Summary - Brazil Supreme Court sentences ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X