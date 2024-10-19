ജപ്പാനിൽ ഭരണകക്ഷി ആസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് ബോംബേറ്; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 19 Oct 2024 6:23 PM GMT
Updated On 19 Oct 2024 6:23 PM GMT
ജപ്പാനിൽ ഭരണകക്ഷി ആസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് ബോംബേറ്; ഒരാൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Bombing of ruling party headquarters in Japan; One arrested
ടോക്യോ: ജപ്പാനിൽ ഭരണകക്ഷിയായ ലിബറൽ ഡെമോക്രാറ്റിക് പാർട്ടിയുടെ ആസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് പെട്രോൾ ബോംബ് എറിയുകയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ വസതിയുടെ കവാടത്തിലേക്ക് കാർ ഇടിച്ചുകയറ്റുകയും ചെയ്തയാൾ പിടിയിലായി.
അക്രമസംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ലെന്ന് ടോക്യോ പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.അത്സുനോബു ഉസുദ എന്ന 49കാരനാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ച് തന്നെ ഇയാൾ പിടിയിലാകുകയായിരുന്നു.
ആക്രമണത്തിന്റെ കാരണം വ്യക്തമല്ല. അക്രമസംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പാർട്ടി പ്രതികരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല.
