Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2025 10:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2025 10:45 PM IST

    ബൊളീവിയൻ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ലൂയിസ് ആർസ് ജയിലിൽ തുടരും

    ബൊളീവിയൻ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് ലൂയിസ് ആർസ് ജയിലിൽ തുടരും
    ലാ​പ​സ്: ബൊ​ളീ​വി​യ​യി​ൽ അ​ഴി​മ​തി​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ലൂ​യി​സ് ആ​ർ​സ് (62) അ​ഞ്ച് മാ​സം​കൂ​ടി ത​ട​വി​ൽ തു​ട​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് കോ​ട​തി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടു.

    2020ൽ ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ലൂ​യി​സ് ആ​ർ​സ് ഒ​രു മാ​സം മു​മ്പാ​ണ് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. കു​റ്റം തെ​ളി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ആ​റു​വ​ർ​ഷം വ​രെ ത​ട​വു​ശി​ക്ഷ ല​ഭി​ച്ചേ​ക്കും. അ​ധി​കാ​ര ദു​ർ​വി​നി​യോ​ഗം, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Boliviacorruption
