Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 10:45 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 Dec 2025 10:45 PM IST
ബൊളീവിയൻ മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ലൂയിസ് ആർസ് ജയിലിൽ തുടരുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Bolivia jails ex-president Arce on corruption charges ahead of trial
Listen to this Article
ലാപസ്: ബൊളീവിയയിൽ അഴിമതിക്കേസിൽ വിചാരണ നേരിടുന്ന മുൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ലൂയിസ് ആർസ് (62) അഞ്ച് മാസംകൂടി തടവിൽ തുടരണമെന്ന് കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ടു.
2020ൽ പ്രസിഡന്റായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട ലൂയിസ് ആർസ് ഒരു മാസം മുമ്പാണ് അധികാരമൊഴിഞ്ഞത്. കുറ്റം തെളിഞ്ഞാൽ ആറുവർഷം വരെ തടവുശിക്ഷ ലഭിച്ചേക്കും. അധികാര ദുർവിനിയോഗം, സാമ്പത്തിക ക്രമക്കേട് തുടങ്ങിയ കുറ്റങ്ങളാണ് അദ്ദേഹത്തിനെതിരെ ചുമത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story