    World
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 10:44 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Oct 2025 10:44 PM IST

    ഹിമപാതം: എവറസ്റ്റിൽ കുടുങ്ങിയ 850 പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി

    തെ​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ തി​ബ​റ്റ് സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലാണ് സംഭവം
    ബെ​യ്ജി​ങ്: എ​വ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ന്റെ തി​ബ​റ്റ​ൻ ച​രി​വു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഹി​മ​പാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സം കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ന്ന 850ല​ധി​കം പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. പ​ർ​വ​താ​രോ​ഹ​ക​രും ഗൈ​ഡു​ക​ളും സ​ഹാ​യി​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​ണ് കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്.

    നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ഗ്രാ​മ​വാ​സി​ക​ളും സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. തെ​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ തി​ബ​റ്റ് സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ സി​ഗാ​സ് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഡി​ൻ​ഗ്രി കൗ​ണ്ടി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ർ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
