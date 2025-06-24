Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 9:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2025 9:46 PM IST

    ഗസ്സയിൽ സ​ഹാ​യ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ ആക്രമണം, 25 മരണം

    ഗസ്സയിൽ സ​ഹാ​യ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി കാ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ ആക്രമണം, 25 മരണം
    ഗ​സ്സ: മ​ധ്യ​ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യ​വും ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ളും വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ത്തു. 25 പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യം പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ച്ചി​ല്ല. വാ​ദി ഗ​സ്സ​യു​ടെ തെ​ക്ക് സ​ലാ അ​ൽ-​ദി​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ൽ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​തി​ക്ര​മം ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്.

    ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മീ​പം എ​ത്താ​ൻ ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ ഓ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യം വെ​ടി​യു​തി​ർ​ത്ത​താ​യി ദൃ​ക്‌​സാ​ക്ഷി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. 146 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. 62 പേ​രു​ടെ നി​ല ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:GazaIsrael
    News Summary - Attack on people waiting for aid trucks in Gaza, 25 dead
