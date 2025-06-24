Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Jun 2025 9:46 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Jun 2025 9:46 PM IST
ഗസ്സയിൽ സഹായ ട്രക്കുകൾക്കായി കാത്തുനിന്ന ആളുകൾക്ക് നേരെ ആക്രമണം, 25 മരണംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Attack on people waiting for aid trucks in Gaza, 25 dead
ഗസ്സ: മധ്യഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ സൈന്യവും ഡ്രോണുകളും വെടിയുതിർത്തു. 25 പേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചയാണ് സംഭവം. ഇക്കാര്യത്തിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ സൈന്യം പ്രതികരിച്ചില്ല. വാദി ഗസ്സയുടെ തെക്ക് സലാ അൽ-ദിൻ റോഡിൽ ഫലസ്തീനികൾ ട്രക്കുകൾക്കായി കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് നേരെയാണ് അതിക്രമം നടന്നത്.
ട്രക്കുകൾക്ക് സമീപം എത്താൻ ആളുകൾ ഓടുന്നതിനിടെ ഇസ്രായേൽ സൈന്യം വെടിയുതിർത്തതായി ദൃക്സാക്ഷി പറഞ്ഞു. 146 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. 62 പേരുടെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story