Madhyamam
    World
    Posted On
    7 April 2025 11:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 April 2025 11:47 PM IST

    ജപ്പാനിൽ എയർ ആംബുലൻസ് തകർന്നുവീണ് മൂന്നുമരണം

    ജപ്പാനിൽ എയർ ആംബുലൻസ് തകർന്നുവീണ് മൂന്നുമരണം
    ടോ​ക്യോ: ജ​പ്പാ​നി​ൽ രോ​ഗി​യു​മാ​യി സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ട്രാ​ൻ​സ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ർ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ക​ട​ലി​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു വീ​ണു. ആ​റു​പേ​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ലെ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​പ്പാ​ൻ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    നാ​ഗ​സാ​ക്കി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഫു​കു​വോ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Japan air ambulance Accidents
