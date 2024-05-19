Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    19 May 2024 4:36 PM GMT
    19 May 2024 4:36 PM GMT

    അഫ്ഗാൻ പ്രളയം: 66 പേർ കൂടി മരിച്ചു

    അഫ്ഗാൻ പ്രളയം: 66 പേർ കൂടി മരിച്ചു
    കാബൂൾ: അഫ്ഗാനിസ്ഥാനിൽ മഴക്കെടുതി തുടരുന്നു. ഞായറാഴ്ച വടക്കൻ അഫ്ഗാനിലെ ഫർയാബ് പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ പ്രളയത്തിൽ 66 പേർ മരിച്ചു. 1500ലേറെ വീടുകൾ തകർന്നു. 400 ഹെക്ടറിലധികം കൃഷി നശിച്ചു. ആയിരക്കണക്കിന് കന്നുകാലികൾക്കും ജീവനാശമുണ്ടായി. രാജ്യത്ത് ദിവസങ്ങളായി കനത്ത മഴയും വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കവും തുടരുകയാണ്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഘോർ പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ മഴക്കെടുതിയിൽ 50 പേർ മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. പ്രകൃതി ദുരന്തങ്ങളും കാലാവസ്ഥ മാറ്റത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച കെടുതികളും കൂടുതലുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് അഫ്ഗാനിസ്താൻ.

    TAGS:flood
    News Summary - Afghan flood: 66 more dead
