എഫ്.ബി.ഐയുടെ മോസ്റ്റ് വാണ്ടഡ് കുറ്റവാളി പട്ടികയിൽ ഗുജറാത്ത് സ്വദേശിയും

WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the #FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI. https://t.co/f4NEKw2Rvi pic.twitter.com/9TvpMPlIEp