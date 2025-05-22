Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ലെ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2025 10:22 PM IST

    ഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ലെ സ്ഫോ​ട​നം: 8.8 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കിയെന്ന് ശ്രീലങ്ക

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ലെ സ്ഫോ​ട​നം: 8.8 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കിയെന്ന് ശ്രീലങ്ക
    cancel

    കൊ​ളം​ബോ: 2019 ഈ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ ചാ​വേ​ർ സ്ഫോ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ര​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി ശ്രീ​ല​ങ്ക​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. 661 പേ​ർ​ക്ക് 8.8 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​ന​കം ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ത​ട​യാ​ൻ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​ന് കു​റ്റ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി​യ തു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ര​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ചാ​വേ​ർ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ 270 പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും 500ല​ധി​കം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Sri Lanka Easter bombings
    News Summary - 8.8 crore in compensation paid says Sri Lanka in 2019 Easter Bombings
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X