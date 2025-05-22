Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2025 10:22 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2025 10:22 PM IST
ഈസ്റ്റർ ദിനത്തിലെ സ്ഫോടനം: 8.8 കോടി രൂപ നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നൽകിയെന്ന് ശ്രീലങ്കtext_fields
News Summary - 8.8 crore in compensation paid says Sri Lanka in 2019 Easter Bombings
കൊളംബോ: 2019 ഈസ്റ്റർ ദിനത്തിലുണ്ടായ ചാവേർ സ്ഫോടനത്തിലെ ഇരകൾക്ക് നഷ്ടപരിഹാരം നൽകിയതായി ശ്രീലങ്കൻ സർക്കാർ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയെ അറിയിച്ചു. 661 പേർക്ക് 8.8 കോടി രൂപയാണ് ഇതിനകം നഷ്ടപരിഹാരമായി നൽകിയത്.
ആക്രമണം തടയാൻ പരാജയപ്പെട്ടതിന് കുറ്റക്കാരായവരിൽനിന്ന് ഈടാക്കിയ തുകയാണ് ഇരകൾക്ക് നൽകിയത്. ചാവേർ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ 270 പേർ കൊല്ലപ്പെടുകയും 500ലധികം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
