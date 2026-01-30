Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 11:05 PM IST
    date_range 30 Jan 2026 11:05 PM IST

    പാകിസ്താനിൽ 52 തീവ്രവാദികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി

    പാകിസ്താനിൽ 52 തീവ്രവാദികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി
    ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മാ​ബാ​ദ്‍/​ലാ​ഹോ​ർ: മൂ​ന്നു പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നി​ടെ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ സു​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന 52 തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബ് പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ ആ​റു പേ​രെ​യും ബ​ലൂ​ചി​സ്താ​നി​ൽ 41 പേ​രെ​യും ഖൈ​ബ​ർ പ​ക്തൂ​ൻ​ക്വ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ൽ അ​ഞ്ച് തെ​ഹ്‍രീ​കെ താ​ലി​ബാ​ൻ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ളെ​യു​മാ​ണ് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന​യെ​യും ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ വി​രു​ദ്ധ സേ​ന വ​ക്താ​വ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:AttacksraidTerroristsMilitary attack
    News Summary - 52 terrorists killed in Pakistan
