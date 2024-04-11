Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    World
    പാ​കിസ്താനിൽ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് 13 പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു: 30 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

    ക​റാ​ച്ചി: തെക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ പാകിസ്താനിൽ ട്രക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 13 തീർത്ഥാടകർ മരിച്ച​ു. 30 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക​ർ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച ട്ര​ക്ക് കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ വീ​ഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ബ​ലൂ​ചി​സ്ഥാ​ൻ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ​യി​ലെ ഹ​ബ് സി​റ്റി​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    മ​ര​ണ​സം​ഖ്യ ഉ​യ​രാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പോ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റ്റി. തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. അ​മി​ത വേ​ഗ​ത​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ വാ​ഹ​നം റോ​ഡി​ന്‍റെ വ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള അ​ഗാ​ധ​മാ​യ കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

