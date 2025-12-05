Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Dec 2025 10:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Dec 2025 10:14 PM IST
റഷ്യൻ ഡ്രോണാക്രമണത്തിൽ യുക്രെയ്നിൽ 12കാരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടുtext_fields
News Summary - 12 year old boy killed in Russian drone strike in Ukraine
കിയവ്: റഷ്യൻ ഡ്രോണാക്രമണത്തിൽ യുക്രെയ്നിൽ 12 വയസ്സുകാരൻ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രിയുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ റഷ്യ 137 ഡ്രോണുകൾ പ്രയോഗിച്ചതായി യുക്രെയ്ൻ വ്യോമസേന ആരോപിച്ചു.
റഷ്യൻ തുറമുഖത്തെയും എണ്ണ ശുദ്ധീകരണശാലയെയും ലക്ഷ്യംവെച്ച് യുക്രെയ്നും ആക്രമണം നടത്തുന്നതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുണ്ട്. യുക്രെയ്ന്റെ 85 ഡ്രോണുകൾ തകർത്തതായി റഷ്യയും അവകാശപ്പെട്ടു. യു.എസ് മധ്യസ്ഥതയിൽ സമാധാന ശ്രമങ്ങൾ തുടരുന്നതിനിടെയാണിത്.
