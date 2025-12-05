Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightWorldchevron_rightറ​ഷ്യ​ൻ...
    World
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Dec 2025 10:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Dec 2025 10:14 PM IST

    റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഡ്രോ​ണാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ൽ 12കാ​ര​ൻ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Russian Drone Attack
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കി​യ​വ്: റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ഡ്രോ​ണാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​ക്രെ​യ്നി​ൽ 12 വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ൻ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ റ​ഷ്യ 137 ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച​താ​യി യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു.

    റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ തു​റ​മു​ഖ​ത്തെ​യും എ​ണ്ണ ശു​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ​ശാ​ല​യെ​യും ല​ക്ഷ്യം​വെ​ച്ച് യു​ക്രെ​യ്നും ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. യു​ക്രെ​യ്ന്‍റെ 85 ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത​താ​യി റ​ഷ്യ​യും അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. യു.​എ​സ് മ​ധ്യ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ൽ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Drone attackRussia Ukraine War
    News Summary - 12 year old boy killed in Russian drone strike in Ukraine
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X