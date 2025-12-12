Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Literature
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST

    ക​വി​ത

    ക​വി​ത
    കാ​ർ​മേ​ഘം

    സൂ​ര്യ​കി​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്നെ

    ത​ട്ടി​യു​ണ​ർ​ത്തി,

    കാ​റ്റു​വ​ന്നെ​ന്നെ​ത്ത​ഴു​കി​ത്ത​ലോ​ടി,

    മ​ഴ​മേ​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മി​ഴി​നീ​ർ​ത്തു​ള്ളി​ക​ളാ​യ് പെ​യ്തു,

    ഞാ​നൊ​രു​ഞ്ഞാ​ലാ​യ് ആ​ടി..

    ഗ​ർ​ജ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ

    ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലു​ക​ൾ

    ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലേ​ക്കു പ​തി​ച്ച്

    ഘോ​ര​ഘോ​രം മു​ഴ​ക്കി,

    വീ​ണ്ടും മ​ഴ​ത്തു​ള്ളി​ക​ൾ

    നൂ​ണ് ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്

    പ​തി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ടി​ത്ത​ള​ർ​ന്ന ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ

    മ​ഴ​ത്തു​ള്ളി​ക​ളേ​റ്റു

    നി​ർ​വൃ​തി പൂ​ണ്ടു,

    പു​തി​യൊ​രു കാ​ർ​മേ​ഘം

    മൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യ്

    മ​ഴ പെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു..

    ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും തെ​ളി​യാ​ത്ത,

    പെ​യ്ത് തീ​രാ​ത്ത മേ​ഘ​സ​മ്പു​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ

    സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​ത​യാ​ണ് ജീ​വി​തം ..!!

