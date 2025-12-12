Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 12 Dec 2025 11:33 AM IST
Updated On 12 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST
കാർമേഘം
സൂര്യകിരണങ്ങളെന്നെ
തട്ടിയുണർത്തി,
കാറ്റുവന്നെന്നെത്തഴുകിത്തലോടി,
മഴമേഘങ്ങൾ
മിഴിനീർത്തുള്ളികളായ് പെയ്തു,
ഞാനൊരുഞ്ഞാലായ് ആടി..
ഗർജനത്തോടെ
ഇടിമിന്നലുകൾ
ഭൂമിയിലേക്കു പതിച്ച്
ഘോരഘോരം മുഴക്കി,
വീണ്ടും മഴത്തുള്ളികൾ
നൂണ് ഭൂമിയിലേക്ക്
പതിച്ചു
വാടിത്തളർന്ന ചെടികൾ
മഴത്തുള്ളികളേറ്റു
നിർവൃതി പൂണ്ടു,
പുതിയൊരു കാർമേഘം
മൂടുകയായ്
മഴ പെയ്തുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു..
ഒരിക്കലും തെളിയാത്ത,
പെയ്ത് തീരാത്ത മേഘസമ്പുഷ്ടമായ
സങ്കീർണതയാണ് ജീവിതം ..!!
