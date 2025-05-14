Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Exams
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2025 8:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2025 9:03 PM IST

    എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഫെബ്രുവരിയിൽ നടന്ന എൽ.എസ്.എസ്, യു.എസ്.എസ് പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു . പരീക്ഷാ ഭവന്റെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ഫലം ലഭ്യമാണ്. ( https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in , https://bpekerala.in/lss_uss_2025 )

    ആകെ 1,08,421കുട്ടികൾ എൽ.എസ്.എസ് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയതിൽ 30,380 കുട്ടികൾ സ്കോളർഷിപ്പിന് യോഗ്യതനേടി. 28.02 വിജയശതമാനം.

    91,151 കുട്ടികൾ യു.എസ്.എസ് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയതിൽ 38,782 കുട്ടികൾ സ്കോളർഷിപ്പിന് യോഗ്യത നേടി. വിജയശതമാനം 42.55. ഗിഫ്റ്റഡ് ചിൽഡ്രൻ പ്രോഗ്രാമിലേക്ക് 1,640 കുട്ടികൾ യോഗ്യത നേടി.

