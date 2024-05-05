Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Travel News
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2024 4:05 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2024 4:12 PM GMT

    ഊ​ട്ടി,​ കൊ​ടൈ​ക്ക​നാ​ൽ ഇ-പാസിന് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് തുറന്നു ​

    ഊ​ട്ടി,​ കൊ​ടൈ​ക്ക​നാ​ൽ ഇ-പാസിന് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് തുറന്നു ​
    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: ഊട്ടി, കൊ​ടൈ​ക്കനാൽ ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ സന്ദർശിക്കാൻ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഇ പാസിനുള്ള ഓൺലൈൻ സൈറ്റ് സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മേയ് 6 മുതൽ ഈ സേവനം ലഭ്യമാകുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    epass.tnega.org എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. മേയ് 7 മുതൽ ജൂൺ 30 വരെ ഇ-പാസ് വഴിയാണ് പ്രവേശനം അനുവദിക്കുക.

    TAGS:kodaikanalootyepass
    News Summary - ooty kodaikanal epass
