Posted Ondate_range 5 May 2024 4:05 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 May 2024 4:12 PM GMT
ഊട്ടി, കൊടൈക്കനാൽ ഇ-പാസിന് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് തുറന്നു text_fields
ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: ഊട്ടി, കൊടൈക്കനാൽ ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ സന്ദർശിക്കാൻ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഇ പാസിനുള്ള ഓൺലൈൻ സൈറ്റ് സർക്കാർ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. മേയ് 6 മുതൽ ഈ സേവനം ലഭ്യമാകുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
epass.tnega.org എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. മേയ് 7 മുതൽ ജൂൺ 30 വരെ ഇ-പാസ് വഴിയാണ് പ്രവേശനം അനുവദിക്കുക.
