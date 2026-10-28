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വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ തുറന്നുtext_fields
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News Summary - Nilgiris Tourist Spots Reopen
ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: കനത്ത മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പിനെ തുടർന്ന് അടച്ചിട്ട നീലഗിരി ജില്ലയിലെ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ തുറന്നു. കൂന്നൂർ-ബർളിയാർ-മേട്ടുപ്പാളയം ദേശീയപാതയിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ വാഹന ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിയതായി കലക്ടർ ലക്ഷ്മി ഭവ്യ തൻനീരു അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ ബസുകൾ കോത്തഗിരി-മേട്ടുപ്പാളയം സംസ്ഥാനപാത വഴി പതിവുപോലെ സർവിസ് നടത്തും.
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