Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ തുറന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ തുറന്നു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​റ​ന്ന​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് പോ​യി​ന്റി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​വ​ർ

    ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: കനത്ത മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പിനെ തുടർന്ന് അടച്ചിട്ട നീലഗിരി ജില്ലയിലെ വിനോദസഞ്ചാര കേന്ദ്രങ്ങൾ തുറന്നു. കൂന്നൂർ-ബർളിയാർ-മേട്ടുപ്പാളയം ദേശീയപാതയിൽ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി നടക്കുന്നതിനാൽ വാഹന ഗതാഗതം നിർത്തിയതായി കലക്ടർ ലക്ഷ്മി ഭവ്യ തൻനീരു അറിയിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ ബസുകൾ കോത്തഗിരി-മേട്ടുപ്പാളയം സംസ്ഥാനപാത വഴി പതിവുപോലെ സർവിസ് നടത്തും.

    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Nilgiris Tourist Spots Reopen
    Next Story
    X