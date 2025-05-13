Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightTravelchevron_rightTravel Newschevron_rightമൂന്നാര്‍ ഗ്യാപ്​ റോഡ്...
    Travel News
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 9:23 PM IST

    മൂന്നാര്‍ ഗ്യാപ്​ റോഡ് യാത്രാ നിരോധനം നീക്കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Munnar Gap Road
    cancel

    തൊടുപുഴ: യാത്രാനിരോധനം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയ മൂന്നാര്‍ ഗ്യാപ് റോഡില്‍ ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച റോഡിലേക്ക് വീണ കല്ലും മണ്ണും പൊതുമരാമത്ത് നീക്കുകയും നിലവില്‍ മഴ മാറിയ സാഹചര്യത്തിലുമാണ് ഇടുക്കി ജില്ല കലക്ടറുടെ ഉത്തരവ്​. കൂടുതല്‍ കല്ലുകള്‍ താഴേക്ക് പതിക്കാനുള്ള സാധ്യത കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ്​​ യാത്രാനിരോധനം ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:travel banMunnar Gap Road
    News Summary - Munnar Gap Road travel ban lifted
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X