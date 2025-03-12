Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Travel News
    Travel News
    Posted On
    12 March 2025 7:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    12 March 2025 7:13 PM IST

    പാളത്തിൽ കൂറ്റൻ പാറക്കല്ല്; ഊട്ടി ട്രെയിൻ റദ്ദാക്കി

    Ooty Train Service
    ചെന്നൈ: നീലഗിരി ജില്ലയിലെ കൂനൂരിന് സമീപം പാളത്തിൽ കൂറ്റൻ പാറക്കല്ല് വന്ന് വീണതിനെ തുടർന്ന് മേട്ടുപാളയം- കൂനൂർ പൈതൃക ട്രെയിൻ സർവീസ് ബുധനാഴ്ച റദ്ദാക്കി. ഇതുമൂലം വിദേശികൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ നൂറുക്കണക്കിന് വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളുടെ യാത്ര മുടങ്ങി.

    കൂനുർ- ഹിൽഗ്രോവ് റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകൾക്കിടയിലാണ് പാറ വീണത്. പാളത്തിന്‍റെ മറ്റിടങ്ങളിലും പാറകളും വൃക്ഷങ്ങളും വീണിട്ടുണ്ട്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം രാത്രിയിൽ കൂനൂർ മേഖലയിൽ കനത്ത മഴയാണ് പെയ്തിരുന്നത്.

    indian railway train service Ooty Train
