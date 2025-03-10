Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Tech News
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2025 4:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 4:39 PM IST

    ഇന്ത്യയുൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ പണിമുടക്കി എക്സ്

    ഇന്ത്യയുൾപ്പെടെ നിരവധി രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ പണിമുടക്കി എക്സ്
    ന്യൂയോർക്ക്: എലോൺ മസ്കിന്റെ സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമായ എക്സ് ഇന്ത്യയുൾപ്പെടെ ലോകത്ത് വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ പണി മുടക്കി. ആഗോള തലത്തിൽ സാങ്കേതിക തകരാറുകൾ ട്രാക്ക് ചെയ്യുന്ന ടെക് കമ്പനിയായ ഡൗൺ ഡിറ്റക്ടർ നൽകുന്ന വിവരമനുസരിച്ച് 3.20 ഓടെ ഏകദേശം 2028 പരാതികളാണ് എക്സുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ലഭിച്ചത്.

    നിരവധി എക്സ് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഒരു മണിക്കൂറോളം പേജ് ലോഡ് ചെയ്യാനോ ടൈംലൈൻ റീഫ്രഷ് ചെയ്യാനോ കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല. പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ പരിഹരിച്ച് നിലവിൽ എക്സ് പ്രവർത്തനം പുനരാരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.


    TAGS:Elon Musksocial mediaTech NewsX Account
    News Summary - x platform service interrupted globally
