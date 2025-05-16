Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightTECHchevron_rightTech Newschevron_rightടെ​ക്സ്റ്റ് ടു...
    Tech News
    Posted On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:37 AM IST

    ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റ് ടു ​ഓ​ഡി​യോ; പു​തി​യ ടൂ​ളു​മാ​യി സ്​​റ്റെ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി എ.​ഐ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    stable audio open
    cancel

    സ്റ്റാബിൾ ഓഡായോ ഓപൺ സ്മാൾ (Stable Audio Open Small) എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ, ടെ​ക്സ്റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചെ​റു ഓ​ഡി​യോ സാ​മ്പി​ളു​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ മോ​ഡ​ലു​മാ​യി Stability AI രം​ഗ​ത്ത്. Arm AIയു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ചാ​ണി​ത്.

    അ​തി​വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​ന​റേ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്നും അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ ബ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് അ​നു​യോ​ജ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ക​മ്പ​നി അ​വ​കാ​​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. GitHub, Hugging Face എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന ഓ​പ​ൺ സോ​ഴ്സ് ഓ​ഡി​യോ മോ​ഡ​ലാ​ണി​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Artificial IntelligenceTech News
    News Summary - text to audio stability ai
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X