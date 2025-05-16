Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 May 2025 9:37 AM IST
ടെക്സ്റ്റ് ടു ഓഡിയോ; പുതിയ ടൂളുമായി സ്റ്റെബിലിറ്റി എ.ഐtext_fields
News Summary - text to audio stability ai
സ്റ്റാബിൾ ഓഡായോ ഓപൺ സ്മാൾ (Stable Audio Open Small) എന്ന പേരിൽ, ടെക്സ്റ്റിൽനിന്ന് ചെറു ഓഡിയോ സാമ്പിളുകൾ നിർമിക്കാവുന്ന പുതിയ മോഡലുമായി Stability AI രംഗത്ത്. Arm AIയുമായി സഹകരിച്ചാണിത്.
അതിവേഗത്തിൽ ജനറേറ്റ് ചെയ്യാമെന്നും അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ ബൾക്ക് ഉപയോഗത്തിന് അനുയോജ്യമാണെന്നും കമ്പനി അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നു. GitHub, Hugging Face എന്നിവയിൽനിന്ന് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാവുന്ന ഓപൺ സോഴ്സ് ഓഡിയോ മോഡലാണിത്.
