Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightTECHchevron_rightTech Newschevron_rightഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ-​ത്രെ​ഡ്...
    Tech News
    Posted On
    date_range 10 May 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 May 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ-​ത്രെ​ഡ് ക്രോ​സ് പോ​സ്റ്റി​ങ്ങു​മാ​യി മെ​റ്റ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    threads
    cancel

    ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മൈ​ക്രോ​ബ്ലോ​ഗി​ങ് പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മാ​യ ത്രെ​ഡി​ലും ക്രോ​സ് പോ​സ്റ്റി​ങ് ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ക്കം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി മെ​റ്റ. ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​റ്റൊ​രു ഹാ​ൻ​ഡി​ലാ​യ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രേ​സ​മ​യം ത്രെ​ഡി​ലും അ​പ് ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാ​വു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ ഫീ​ച്ച​ർ മെ​റ്റ ചി​ല അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി ടെ​ക് വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഇ​തേ സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഫേ​സ്ബു​ക്കി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി നേ​ര​ത്തേ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ക്രോ​സ് പോ​സ്റ്റി​ങ്ങി​ന് സാ​ധി​ക്കൂ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:MetaTech NewsInsta-Thread
    News Summary - Meta with Insta-thread cross-posting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X