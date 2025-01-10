Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Tech News
    Posted On
    10 Jan 2025 8:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 Jan 2025 8:58 AM IST

    എ.​ഐ വി​ദ്യ​യി​ൽ അ​ർ​ബു​ദം നേ​ര​ത്തേ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാം

    എ.​ഐ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ്യ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് അ​ർ​ബു​ദ​രോ​ഗം നേ​ര​ത്തേ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാം.
    എ.​ഐ വി​ദ്യ​യി​ൽ അ​ർ​ബു​ദം നേ​ര​ത്തേ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാം
    ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലെ ല്യൂ​ബെ​ക്ക് സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ലെ ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ക​രാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ലി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ൽ. 119 റേ​ഡി​യോ​ള​ജി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ഠ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ സ്ക്രീ​നി​ങ്ങി​നെ​ത്തി​യ 4.6 ല​ക്ഷം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പ​ഠ​ന​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. എ.​ഐ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചും പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത രീ​തി​യി​ലും ഇ​വ​ർ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി. ഇ​തി​ൽ 17 ശ​ത​മാ​നം അ​ധി​കം കൃ​ത്യ​ത​യോ​ടെ രോ​ഗം പ്ര​വ​ചി​ക്കാ​ൻ എ.​ഐ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സ്ത്രീ​നി​ങ്ങി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:AI technologyTECH
    News Summary - Identify cancer with A.I Technology
