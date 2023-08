🚀FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL 3 INDIAN ATHLETES REACHED THE FINAL OF ANY EVENT AT THE WORLD ATHLETICS CH'SHIPSD. P. Manu (81.31m, #6) & Kishore Jena (80.55m, #9) have joined Neeraj Chopra in the Final of the Men's Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships. pic.twitter.com/68FZqoC0ae