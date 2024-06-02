Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Tennis
    Posted On
    2 Jun 2024 2:59 PM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Jun 2024 3:00 PM GMT

    ബൊപ്പണ്ണ- എബ്ദെൻ സഖ്യം ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപൺ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ

    ബൊപ്പണ്ണ- എബ്ദെൻ സഖ്യം ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപൺ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ
    പാരീസ്: ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപൺ പുരുഷ ഡബ്ൾസിൽ രോഹൻ ബൊപ്പണ്ണ-മാത്യു എബ്ദെൻ സഖ്യം രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചു. ആദ്യ റൗണ്ടിൽ ബ്രസീലിന്റെ മാർസലോ സോർമാൻ- ഒർലാൻഡോ ലൂസ് സഖ്യത്തെയാണ് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. സ്കോർ : 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

    രണ്ടു മണിക്കൂറും ഏഴു മിനിറ്റും നീണ്ട മത്സരത്തിനൊടുവിലാണ് ജയം. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച നടക്കുന്ന റണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ സെബാസ്റ്റ്യൻ ബയസ്-സെയ്ബോത് വൈൽഡ് സഖ്യത്തെ നേരിടും. ഈ വർഷം ആസ്ട്രേലിയൻ ഒാപൺ കിരീടം നേടിയ ബൊപ്പണ്ണ-മാത്യു എബ്ദെൻ സഖ്യം കളിമൺ കോർട്ടിൽ കന്നി കിരീടമാണ് ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്.


    TAGS:Rohan BopannaMatthew EbdenFrench Open 2024
