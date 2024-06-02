ബൊപ്പണ്ണ- എബ്ദെൻ സഖ്യം ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപൺ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ

ROLAND GARROS: BOPANNA/EBDEN THROUGH TO ROUND 2 AFTER HARD FOUGHT WIN



2nd seeds 🇮🇳Bopanna/🇦🇺Ebden beat alternates 🇧🇷Luz/🇧🇷Zormann 7-5 4-6 6-4 in a thrilling match in front of a capacity crowd on Court 5



They will take on 🇦🇷Baez/🇧🇷Seyboth Wild next pic.twitter.com/PWHekyJjIl