Madhyamam
    Tennis
    22 Jun 2025 10:31 PM IST
    22 Jun 2025 10:31 PM IST

    കാർലോസ് അൽകാരസിന് കരിയറിലെ 250ാം ജയം

    കാർലോസ് അൽകാരസിന് കരിയറിലെ 250ാം ജയം
    ല​ണ്ട​ൻ: ഏ​റ്റ​വു​മൊ​ടു​വി​ൽ ​ഫ്ര​ഞ്ച് ഓ​പ​ണി​ലും കി​രീ​ടം ചൂ​ടി കു​തി​പ്പ് തു​ട​രു​ന്ന കാ​ർ​ലോ​സ് അ​ൽ​കാ​ര​സി​ന് ക​രി​യ​റി​ലെ 250ാം ജ​യം. ക്യൂ​ൻ​സ് ക്ല​ബ് സെ​മി​യി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ റോ​ബ​ർ​ട്ടോ ബോ​ട്ടി​സ്റ്റ ആ​ഗ​ട്ടി​നെ നേ​രി​ട്ടു​ള്ള സെ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ വീ​ഴ്ത്തി​യാ​ണ് തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ 17ാം ജ​യ​വു​മാ​യി കി​രീ​ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ചു​വ​ട് അ​ക​ലെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    സ്കോ​ർ 6-4, 6-4. ര​ണ്ടാം സെ​മി​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടാം സീ​ഡു​കാ​ര​നാ​യ ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് താ​രം ​​ഡ്രെ​യ്പ​റെ മൂ​ന്ന് സെ​റ്റ് നീ​ണ്ട പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്ന് ലെ​ഹെ​ക്ക​യും ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലെ​ത്തി. സ്കോ​ർ- 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

    TAGS:carlos alcarazAlcaraz
