Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 22 Jun 2025 10:31 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 Jun 2025 10:31 PM IST
കാർലോസ് അൽകാരസിന് കരിയറിലെ 250ാം ജയംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Alcaraz with 250th win
ലണ്ടൻ: ഏറ്റവുമൊടുവിൽ ഫ്രഞ്ച് ഓപണിലും കിരീടം ചൂടി കുതിപ്പ് തുടരുന്ന കാർലോസ് അൽകാരസിന് കരിയറിലെ 250ാം ജയം. ക്യൂൻസ് ക്ലബ് സെമിയിൽ നാട്ടുകാരനായ റോബർട്ടോ ബോട്ടിസ്റ്റ ആഗട്ടിനെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകളിൽ വീഴ്ത്തിയാണ് തുടർച്ചയായ 17ാം ജയവുമായി കിരീടത്തിലേക്ക് ഒരു ചുവട് അകലെയെത്തിയത്.
സ്കോർ 6-4, 6-4. രണ്ടാം സെമിയിൽ രണ്ടാം സീഡുകാരനായ ബ്രിട്ടീഷ് താരം ഡ്രെയ്പറെ മൂന്ന് സെറ്റ് നീണ്ട പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ കടന്ന് ലെഹെക്കയും ഫൈനലിലെത്തി. സ്കോർ- 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story