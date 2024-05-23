Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sports
    Posted On
    23 May 2024 4:12 PM GMT
    Updated On
    23 May 2024 5:50 PM GMT

    ഷിർസെക്ക് 110 മീ.ഹർഡ്ൽസിൽ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ്

    800 മീറ്ററിൽ അഫ്സലിന് സ്വർണം
    ഷിർസെക്ക് 110 മീ.ഹർഡ്ൽസിൽ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ്
    ജിവാസ്കില (ഫിൻലൻഡ്): പുരുഷന്മാരുടെ 110 മീറ്റർ ഹർഡ്ൽസിൽ സ്വർണനേട്ടത്തോടെ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ് സ്ഥാപിച്ച് തേജസ് ഷിർസെ. ലോക അത് ലറ്റിക്സ് കോണ്ടിനന്റൽ ടൂർ ഫൈനലിൽ ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധാനംചെയ്ത് 13.41 സെക്കൻഡിൽ ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്താണ് പുതിയ സമയം കുറിച്ചത്. 2017ൽ സിദ്ധാർഥ് തിൻഗാലയ (13.48) സ്ഥാപിച്ചതായിരുന്നു നിലവിലെ റെക്കോഡ്.

    800 മീറ്ററിൽ ഒരു മിനിറ്റ് 48.91 സെക്കൻഡിൽ ഓട്ടം പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മലയാളി താരം മുഹമ്മദ് അഫ്സൽ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തെത്തി. വനിത 100 മീ. ഹർഡ്ൽസിൽ സ്വർണം നേടിയ ജ്യോതി യാരാജിക്ക് (12.78) സെക്കൻഡിന്റെ നൂറിലൊരു അംശത്തിൽ പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക് യോഗ്യത നഷ്ടമായി.

