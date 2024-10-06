Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    6 Oct 2024 4:54 PM GMT
    6 Oct 2024 4:54 PM GMT

    ശ്രീജേഷിന് ആദ്യ ദൗത്യം മലേഷ്യയിൽ

    ശ്രീജേഷിന് ആദ്യ ദൗത്യം മലേഷ്യയിൽ
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹോക്കി ഇതിഹാസം പി.ആർ ശ്രീജേഷിന് ജൂനിയർ ടീം പരിശീലകനെന്ന നിലയിൽ ആദ്യ ദൗത്യം സുൽത്താൻ ജോഹർ കപ്പ്. ഒക്ടോബർ 19 മുതൽ മലേഷ്യയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന അണ്ടർ 21 ടൂർണമെന്റ് സംഘത്തെ ഹോക്കി ഇന്ത്യ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    19ന് ജപ്പാനെതിരെയാണ് ആദ്യ മത്സരം. തുടർന്ന് ബ്രിട്ടൻ, ആസ്ട്രേലിയ, ന്യൂസിലൻഡ് ടീമുകളെയും റൗണ്ട് റോബിൻ സ്റ്റേജിൽ ഇന്ത്യ നേരിടും. ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സോടെയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ എക്കാലത്തെയും മികച്ച ഗോൾകീപ്പർമാരിലൊരാളായ മലയാളി താരം ശ്രീജേഷ് കളിക്കളത്തിൽനിന്ന് വിരമിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:PR SreejeshIndian Hockey Player
    News Summary - Sreejesh's first mission is in Malaysia
