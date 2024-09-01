Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Sports
    Posted On
    1 Sep 2024 5:55 PM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Sep 2024 5:55 PM GMT

    റഗ്‌ബിക്ക്‌ പി.എസ്.സി അംഗീകാരം

    റഗ്‌ബിക്ക്‌ പി.എസ്.സി അംഗീകാരം
    കാസർകോട്: കായികയിനമായ റഗ്‌ബിക്ക്‌ പി.എസ്‌.സി അംഗീകാരം. നീണ്ടകാലത്തെ ആവശ്യം പരിഗണിച്ച് സർക്കാർ പി.എസ്.സിക്ക് സമർപ്പിച്ച ശിപാർശക്കും സംസ്ഥാന റഗ്ബി അസോസിയേഷൻ നടത്തിയ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങൾക്കുമാണ് ഈ അംഗീകാരം.

    2017-18ല്‍ കേരള സ്‌പോര്‍ട്‌സ്‌ കൗണ്‍സില്‍ റഗ്‌ബിയെ അംഗീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു. കേരള ഒളിമ്പിക്‌ അസോസിയേഷന്റെയും അംഗീകാരം ഇതിനുണ്ട്‌. പി.എസ്‌.സി അംഗീകാരംകൂടി കിട്ടിയതോടെ കഴിവു തെളിയിക്കുന്ന റഗ്‌ബി താരങ്ങൾക്ക് സംസ്ഥാന വകുപ്പുകളില്‍ ജോലിക്ക്‌ മുന്‍ഗണന ലഭിക്കും.

    rugby PSC
