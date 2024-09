സൈനിക സേവനത്തിനിടെ ഇടങ്കാൽ നഷ്ടമായി, 40-ാം വയസിൽ പാരാലിമ്പിക് മെഡൽ; തളരാത്ത പോരാട്ട വീര്യവുമായി ഹൊകാതോ

Who is Hokato Sema ?Hokato Sema, 40- Born in Nagaland- Joined the Indian Army at 17- Dreamt of Joining Elite Special ForcesUnfortunately, He lost his legs due to landmine blast during a Counter Infiltration Operation at LOC in 2002HE IS NOW A PARALYMPICS MEDALIST 🇮🇳🫡 pic.twitter.com/GJ0jZXhwVl