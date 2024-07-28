Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Posted On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 July 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    തു​ഴ​ച്ചി​ൽ: ബ​ൽ​രാ​ജ് ഇ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്ടും

    നേ​രി​ട്ട് ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​മി​ല്ല
    Balraj Panwar
    ബ​ൽ​രാ​ജ് പ​ൻ​വാ​ർ 

    പാ​രി​സ്: തു​ഴ​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​യി അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി​യ ബ​ൽ​രാ​ജ് പ​ൻ​വാ​റി​ന് പു​രു​ഷ സിം​ഗി​ൾ സ്ക​ൾ​സി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. 7:07.11 മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ നാ​ലാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​യി ബ​ൽ​രാ​ജ്. ആ​ദ്യ മൂ​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ക്വാ​ർ​ട്ട​ർ. ഇ​ന്ന് റി​പീ​ഷേ​ജ​സ് റൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ബ​ൽ​രാ​ജ് വീ​ണ്ടും ഇ​റ​ങ്ങും. ഇ​തി​ൽ മു​ന്നേ​റാ​നാ​യാ​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ‍യു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Paris Olympics 2024
    News Summary - Rowing: Balraj again today
