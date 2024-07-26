Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightParis Olympics 2024chevron_rightപാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സ്:...
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Posted On
    date_range 26 July 2024 5:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 July 2024 5:35 PM GMT

    പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സ്: ഇറാഖ് താരം മരുന്നടിക്ക് പിടിയിലായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സ്: ഇറാഖ് താരം മരുന്നടിക്ക് പിടിയിലായി
    cancel

    പാ​രി​സ്: ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ന്റെ പു​രു​ഷ ജൂ​ഡോ താ​രം ഉ​ത്തേ​ജ​ക മ​രു​ന്ന​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​നെ​ത്തി​യ സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് സെ​ഹെ​നാ​ണ് മ​രു​ന്ന​ടി​ക്ക് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    അ​നാ​ബോ​ളി​ക് സ്റ്റി​യ​റോ​യ്ഡു​ക​ളാ​യ മെ​റ്റാ​ൻ​ഡി​യ​നോ​ൺ, ബോ​ൾ​ഡി​നോ​ൺ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ അം​ശം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ 81 കി​ലോ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ സ​സ്​​പെ​ൻ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി ഐ.​ഒ.​എ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:doping testParis Olympics 2024
    News Summary - Paris Olympics: First positive doping test is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick