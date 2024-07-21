Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Posted On
    21 July 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 July 2024 1:43 AM GMT

    ച​രി​ത്ര​മെ​ഴു​താ​ൻ ജാ​സ്മി​നും റി​തി​ക​യും

    ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് വ​നി​ത താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്
    ച​രി​ത്ര​മെ​ഴു​താ​ൻ ജാ​സ്മി​നും റി​തി​ക​യും
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​താ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി സ​ർ​വി​സ​സ് വ​നി​ത താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക്സി​ന്. ഹ​വി​ൽ​ദാ​ർ ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ ലം​ബോ​റി​യ ബോ​ക്സി​ങ്ങി​ലും നേ​വി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ‍യാ​യ റീ​തി​ക ഹൂ​ഡ ഗു​സ്തി‍യി​ലും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും. ആ​കെ 24 സാ​യു​ധ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ 22 പേ​രും പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ്. ക​ര​സേ​ന​യി​ൽ സു​ബേ​ദാ​റാ​യ ജാ​വ​ലി​ൻ ത്രോ ​ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ നീ​ര​ജ് ചോ​പ്ര​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​നി. 4x400 മീ. ​റി​ലേ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ടു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ന​സ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ജ്മ​ൽ, മി​ജോ ചാ​ക്കോ കു​ര്യ​ൻ, ട്രി​പ്ൾ ജം​പ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രും കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ട്.

    News Summary - Jasmine and Ritika to write history
