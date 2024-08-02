Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Paris Olympics 2024
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 3:55 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Aug 2024 3:55 PM GMT

    അമ്പെയ്ത്തിൽ നിരാശ; വെങ്കലപ്പോരിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സഖ്യത്തിന് തോൽവി

    അമ്പെയ്ത്തിൽ നിരാശ; വെങ്കലപ്പോരിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ സഖ്യത്തിന് തോൽവി
    ധീരജ് ബൊമ്മദേവര, അങ്കിത ഭഗത്

    പാരിസ്: ഒളിമ്പിക്സ് അമ്പെയ്ത്തിൽ മിക്സ്ഡ് ഡബിൾസ് ടീമിനത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ അങ്കിത ഭഗത് – ധീരജ് ബൊമ്മദേവര സഖ്യത്തിന് യു.എസിനെതിരെ 2-6ന്റെ തോൽവി. യു.എസിന്റെ ബ്രാഡി എല്ലിസൻ – കാസി കുഫ്ഹോൾഡ് സഖ്യം വെങ്കലം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. ഒളിംപിക്സ് ആർച്ചറിയിൽ സെമിയിലെത്തുന്ന ആദ്യ ഇന്ത്യൻ സഖ്യം സെമിഫൈനലിനും പിന്നാലെയാണ് വെങ്കല മെഡൽ പോരാട്ടത്തിലും തോറ്റത്.

    സെമിയിൽ ലോക ഒന്നാം നമ്പർ താരങ്ങളായ ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയയുടെ വൂജിൻ – സിഹ്യോൻ സഖ്യത്തോടായിരുന്നു ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്. ക്വാർട്ടറിൽ ഇന്തൊനീഷ്യൻ സഖ്യത്തെ 5–1നും, സ്പാനിഷ് സഖ്യത്തെ 5–3നും തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഇവർ സെമിയിലെത്തിയത്.

    TAGS:archeryParis Olympics
    News Summary - Indian mixed archery team loses 2-6 to USA in Paris Olympics bronze match
