Madhyamam
    Paris Olympics 2024
    27 July 2024 11:40 AM GMT
    27 July 2024 11:40 AM GMT

    പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സ്; ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹോക്കി ടീം ഇന്നിറങ്ങും, എതിരാളി ന്യൂസിലാൻഡ്

    പാരിസ് ഒളിമ്പിക്സ്; ഇന്ത്യൻ ഹോക്കി ടീം ഇന്നിറങ്ങും, എതിരാളി ന്യൂസിലാൻഡ്
    പാരിസ്: ഒളിമ്പിക്സിൽ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഹോക്കി ടീം ഇന്ന് കളത്തിലിറങ്ങും. ന്യസിലാൻഡാണ് എതിരാളികൾ. ഇന്ത്യൻ സമയം രാത്രി 9-നാണ് മത്സരം ആരംഭിക്കുക. അഞ്ച് തവണ ഗോൾഡ് മെഡൽ നേടിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിന് തന്നെയാണ് ന്യൂസിലാൻഡിനേക്കാൾ അപ്പർ ഹാൻഡെന്ന് കണക്കുകൾ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. ഡിഫൻഡിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻമാരാ‍യ ബെൽജിയം, ആസ്ത്രേലിയ, അർജന്റീന, അയർലാൻഡ് എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ബിയിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യയും ന്യൂസിലാൻഡും. ടോക്കിയൊ ഒളിമ്പിക്സിൽ ബ്രോൺസ് നേടിയ ഇന്ത്യ ഒരുപാട് പ്രതീക്ഷകളുമായാണ് പാരിസിൽ എത്തുന്നത്. സ്പോര്ട്സ് 18, ജിയോ സിനിമ എന്നിവയിൽ മത്സരം തത്സമയം കാണാം.


    TAGS:hockeyindia vs newzealandParis Olympics 2024
    News Summary - Indian hockey team will face newzealand in paris olympics
