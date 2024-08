ദ്യോകോവിച് യുഗം അവസാനിച്ചിട്ടില്ല! അൽകാരസിനെ വീഴ്ത്തി ഒളിമ്പിക്സിൽ കന്നി സ്വർണം; ഇനി ഗോൾഡൻ സ്ലാം തിളക്കം

Novak Djokovic becomes only the 5th Tennis player to achieve Career Golden Slam in Singles! 🏆✨ The illustrious list includes: 🎾 Steffi Graff 🎾 Andre Agassi 🎾 Rafael Nadal 🎾 Serena Williams Career Golden Slam: Winning all 4 Grand Slam titles + Olympic Gold pic.twitter.com/XYztrRzPRe