BREAKING: Canada has been deducted 6 points in women’s soccer at the Olympics.Just now from FIFA.Fined 200,000 CHF too.Bev Priestman, Jasmine Mander and Joey Lombardi suspended from football activities for one year.CAS appeal possible.Release: https://t.co/KpYO47eqfz pic.twitter.com/OTFLEcY3DG