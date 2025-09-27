Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightOther Gameschevron_rightലോ​ക പാ​ര...
    Other Games
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 10:10 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Sept 2025 10:10 PM IST

    ലോ​ക പാ​ര അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക്സ്: ഹൈ​ജം​പി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ലോ​ക പാ​ര അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക്സ്: ഹൈ​ജം​പി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ശൈ​ലേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ 

    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ലോ​ക പാ​ര അ​ത്‍ല​റ്റി​ക്സ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ ദി​നം മെ​ഡ​ൽ​പ്പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ൽ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് തു​റ​ന്ന് ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ. പു​രു​ഷ ഹൈ​ജം​പ് ടി42 ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ശൈ​ലേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ സ്വ​ർ​ണം നേ​ടി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ടി63​ൽ വ​രു​ൺ ഭാ​ട്ടി വെ​ങ്ക​ലം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി. 1.91 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ചാ​ടി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ് റെ​ക്കോ​ഡു​മി​ട്ടു ശൈ​ലേ​ഷ്. വ​രു​ൺ ചാ​ടി​യ​ത് 1.85 മീ​റ്റ​റാ​ണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:para athletics
    News Summary - World Para Athletics: India wins gold and bronze in high jump
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X