Posted Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 10:10 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Sept 2025 10:10 PM IST
ലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ്: ഹൈജംപിൽ സ്വർണവും വെങ്കലവും ഇന്ത്യക്ക്text_fields
News Summary - World Para Athletics: India wins gold and bronze in high jump
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ലോക പാര അത്ലറ്റിക്സ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യ ദിനം മെഡൽപ്പട്ടികയിൽ അക്കൗണ്ട് തുറന്ന് ആതിഥേയരായ ഇന്ത്യ. പുരുഷ ഹൈജംപ് ടി42 വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ശൈലേഷ് കുമാർ സ്വർണം നേടിയപ്പോൾ ടി63ൽ വരുൺ ഭാട്ടി വെങ്കലം സ്വന്തമാക്കി. 1.91 മീറ്റർ ചാടി ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് റെക്കോഡുമിട്ടു ശൈലേഷ്. വരുൺ ചാടിയത് 1.85 മീറ്ററാണ്.
