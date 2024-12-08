Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightSportschevron_rightOther Gameschevron_right11ാം ഗെയിമിൽ ഡിങ് ലിറൻ...
    Other Games
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:02 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:02 PM GMT

    11ാം ഗെയിമിൽ ഡിങ് ലിറൻ വീണു, ലോക ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഗുകേഷിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    11ാം ഗെയിമിൽ ഡിങ് ലിറൻ വീണു, ലോക ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഗുകേഷിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം
    cancel

    സിംഗപ്പൂർ: ലോക ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ 11ാം ഗെയിമിൽ ജയം പിടിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഡി.ഗുകേഷ്. നിലവിലെ ചാമ്പ്യൻ ഡിങ് ലിറൻ വരുത്തിയ രണ്ടു ചെറിയ പിഴവുകളുടെ ചുവട് പിടിച്ചാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ യുവ ഗ്രാൻഡ് മാസ്റ്റർ വിജയം കൈപിടിയിലൊതുക്കിയത്.

    ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിൽ ഗുകേഷിന്റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ ജയമാണിത്. 14 ഗെയിമുകളിൽ 11 എണ്ണം പൂർത്തിയായപ്പോൾ ആറു പോയിന്റുമായി ഗുകേഷാണ് മുന്നേറുന്നത്. ഡിങ് ലിറന് അഞ്ച് പോയിന്റുണ്ട്.

    ശേഷിക്കുന്ന മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ 1.5 പോയിന്റ് കൂടെ നേടിയാൽ ഗുകേഷിന് ചാമ്പ്യനാകാം. ഇനിയുള്ള മൂന്ന് ഗെയിമുകളിൽ തോൽക്കാതിരുന്നാൽ തന്നെ കിരീടം ഗുകേഷിന് സ്വന്തമാക്കാനാകും.



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:India vs ChinaWorld Chess ChampionshipDing LirenGukesh
    News Summary - World Chess Championship: India’s Gukesh D beats China’s Ding Liren in 11th game, takes lead
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick