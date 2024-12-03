Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Other Games
    Posted On
    3 Dec 2024 3:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    3 Dec 2024 3:44 PM GMT

    തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരവും സമനിലയിൽ; 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾ, അഞ്ചര മണിക്കൂർ പോരാട്ടം

    തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരവും സമനിലയിൽ; 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾ, അഞ്ചര മണിക്കൂർ പോരാട്ടം
    സിംഗപ്പൂർ: അഞ്ചു മണിക്കൂർ 20 മിനിറ്റ് നീണ്ട പോരാട്ടം വീണ്ടും സമനിലയിൽ പിരിഞ്ഞു. ലോക ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിലെ ഏഴാം റൗണ്ട് മത്സരത്തിൽ 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഡി.ഗുകേഷ് ചൈ​നീ​സ് താ​രം ഡിംഗ് ലി​റെ​നെതിരെ സമനില സമ്മതിച്ചത്. സ്കോർ 3.5-3.5. തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരമാണ് സമനിലയിൽ പിരിയുന്നത്.

    ഏഴു റൗണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ അഞ്ചു മത്സരങ്ങൾ സമനിലയിൽ പിരിഞ്ഞു. ആദ്യ മത്സരം ഡിംഗ് ലി​റൻ പിടിച്ചപ്പോൾ മൂന്നാം റൗണ്ടിൽ വിജയത്തോടെ ഗുകേഷ് തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു.


