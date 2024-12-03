തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരവും സമനിലയിൽ; 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾ, അഞ്ചര മണിക്കൂർ പോരാട്ടം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Dec 2024 3:35 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Dec 2024 3:44 PM GMT
തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരവും സമനിലയിൽ; 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾ, അഞ്ചര മണിക്കൂർ പോരാട്ടംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - World Chess Championship 2024, Game 7 Live: Gukesh vs Ding Liren Ends in a Dramatic Draw; But Did India Star Bottle it in the End ?
സിംഗപ്പൂർ: അഞ്ചു മണിക്കൂർ 20 മിനിറ്റ് നീണ്ട പോരാട്ടം വീണ്ടും സമനിലയിൽ പിരിഞ്ഞു. ലോക ചെസ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിലെ ഏഴാം റൗണ്ട് മത്സരത്തിൽ 72 നീക്കങ്ങൾക്കൊടുവിലാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഗ്രാൻഡ് മാസ്റ്റർ ഡി.ഗുകേഷ് ചൈനീസ് താരം ഡിംഗ് ലിറെനെതിരെ സമനില സമ്മതിച്ചത്. സ്കോർ 3.5-3.5. തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം മത്സരമാണ് സമനിലയിൽ പിരിയുന്നത്.
ഏഴു റൗണ്ട് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ അഞ്ചു മത്സരങ്ങൾ സമനിലയിൽ പിരിഞ്ഞു. ആദ്യ മത്സരം ഡിംഗ് ലിറൻ പിടിച്ചപ്പോൾ മൂന്നാം റൗണ്ടിൽ വിജയത്തോടെ ഗുകേഷ് തിരിച്ചടിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story