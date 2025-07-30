Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Other Games
    Posted On
    30 July 2025 11:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    30 July 2025 11:13 PM IST

    നീ​ന്ത​ൽ: 200 മീ. ​മെ​ഡ്‌​ലെ​യി​ൽ ലോ​ക റെ​ക്കോ​ഡി​ട്ട് മ​ർ​ച്ച​ൻ​ഡ്

    നീ​ന്ത​ൽ: 200 മീ. ​മെ​ഡ്‌​ലെ​യി​ൽ ലോ​ക റെ​ക്കോ​ഡി​ട്ട് മ​ർ​ച്ച​ൻ​ഡ്
    സിം​ഗ​പ്പു​ർ: ലോ​ക നീ​ന്ത​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ച​രി​ത്രം കു​റി​ച്ച് ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ് താ​രം ലി​യോ​ൺ മ​ർ​ച്ച​ൻ​ഡ്. പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ 200 മീ. ​വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത മെ​ഡ്‌​ലെ​യി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ലോ​ക റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച് മ​ർ​ച്ച​ൻ​ഡ്.

    2011ൽ ​യു.​എ​സി​ന്റെ റ​യാ​ൻ ലോ​ട്ടെ ഫി​നി​ഷ് ചെ​യ്ത ഒ​രു മി​നി​റ്റ് 56 സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ് മ​റി​ക​ട​ന്ന് ഒ​രു മി​നി​റ്റ് 52.61ൽ ​ഫി​നി​ഷ് ചെ​യ്തു. സെ​മി ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ർ​ച്ച​ൻ​ഡി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ക​ട​നം.

    TAGS:swimming
    News Summary - Swimming: leon marchand sets world record in 200m medley
