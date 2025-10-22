Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Oct 2025
Updated Ondate_range 22 Oct 2025 9:50 PM IST
സ്കൂൾ കായികമേള: ഇൻക്ലൂസീവ് അത്ലറ്റിക്സിൽ പാലക്കാടിന് കിരീടം
State School Athletic Meet: Palakkad wins the title in inclusive athletics
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: സംസ്ഥാന കായികമേളയുടെ ഇൻക്ലൂസീവ് അത്ലറ്റിക്സിന്റെ ആകെയുള്ള പത്ത് മത്സരങ്ങളും പൂർത്തിയായപ്പോൾ പാലക്കാടൻ കുതിപ്പ്. എട്ട് സ്വർണവും രണ്ട് വെങ്കലുവുമായണ് പാലക്കാടിന്റെ വിജയതേരോട്ടം.
രണ്ടു സ്വർണവും 6 വെള്ളിയും 2 വെങ്കലവുമായി ആതിഥേയരായ തിരുവനന്തപുരം രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്തും ഒരു സ്വർണവും അഞ്ചു വെള്ളിയും ഒരു വെങ്കലവും നേടിയ കോഴിക്കോട് മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തും എത്തി.
തൃശ്ശൂർ, വയനാട് ജില്ലകളാണ് യഥാക്രമം നാലും അഞ്ചുംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ.
