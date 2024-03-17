Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Other Games
    Posted On
    17 March 2024 4:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 March 2024 4:35 PM GMT

    പ്രൈം വോളി: കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ ഹീറോസ്‌ ഫൈനലിൽ

    പ്രൈം വോളി: കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ ഹീറോസ്‌ ഫൈനലിൽ
    ചെന്നൈ: പ്രൈം വോളിബാൾ ലീഗിൽ കാലിക്കറ്റ്‌ ഹീറോസ്‌ ഒന്നാംസ്ഥാനക്കാരായി ഫൈനലിൽ. സൂപ്പർ ഫൈവിൽ ഡൽഹി തൂഫാൻസിനെ മുംബൈ മിറ്റിയോഴ്‌സ്‌ കീഴടക്കിയതാണ് ഹീറോസിന് തുണയായത്.

    മുംബൈ പ്ലേഓഫ്‌ കാണാതെ മടങ്ങി. തൂഫാൻസിനെ നാലു സെറ്റ്‌ പോരാട്ടത്തിലാണ്‌ മുംബൈ കീഴടക്കിയത്‌. സ്കോർ: 15-11, 12-15, 15-12, 17-15. ഷമീമാണ്‌ കളിയിലെ താരം. മുംബൈയോട്‌ തോറ്റെങ്കിലും ഡൽഹി എലിമിനേറ്റർ ഉറപ്പാക്കി. അഞ്ചു ടീമുകളിൽ ആദ്യ മൂന്നു ടീമുകൾക്കാണ്‌ യോഗ്യത.

    ചൊവ്വാഴ്‌ചയാണ്‌ എലിമിനേറ്റർ മത്സരം. ഡൽഹി തൂഫാൻസ് മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനക്കാരെ നേരിടും.

    Calicut Heroes Prime Volleyball
