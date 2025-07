ചതുരംഗ കളത്തിലെ എം.എസ് ധോണി; മിൽഖയുടെയും മേരികോമിന്റെയും ജീവിതം ഊർജമാക്കിയ കൗമാരക്കാരി

👏👏👏 FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich and President of the Georgian Chess Federation & FIDE Special Tasks Director, Akaki Iashvili, awarded 🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh the gold medal and the trophy of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.#FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/fDX9h8UVEr