Madhyamam
    Other Games
    17 March 2024 4:46 PM GMT
    17 March 2024 4:46 PM GMT

    10,000 മീറ്ററിൽ 16 വർഷത്തെ റെക്കോഡ് തകർത്ത് ഗുൽവീർ

    10,000 മീറ്ററിൽ 16 വർഷത്തെ റെക്കോഡ് തകർത്ത് ഗുൽവീർ
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: പുരുഷന്മാരുടെ 10,000 മീറ്റർ ഓട്ടത്തിൽ പുതിയ ദേശീയ റെക്കോഡ് സ്ഥാപിച്ച് ഗുൽവീർ സിങ്. 16 വർഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള റെക്കോഡ് തകർത്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ താരത്തിന് പക്ഷേ, നേരിയ വ്യത്യാസത്തിൽ ഒളിമ്പിക് യോഗ്യത നഷ്ടമായി. കാലിഫോർണിയയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ദ ടെൻ മീറ്റിലെ ഹീറ്റ്സിൽ 27.41.81 മിനിറ്റിലാണ് ഗുൽവീർ ഫിനിഷ് ചെയ്തത്.

    2008ൽ സുരേന്ദ്ര സിങ് സ്ഥാപിച്ച 28:02.89 മിനിറ്റായിരുന്നു നിലവിലെ റെക്കോഡ്. ഒളിമ്പിക് യോഗ്യത സമയമായ 27 മിനിറ്റ് കൈവരിക്കാൻ ഗുൽവീറിന് കഴിഞ്ഞില്ല.

    TAGS:Gulveer Singh
